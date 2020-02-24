EDEN: Sensitivity Analysis and Transiting Planet Detection Limits for Nearby Late Red Dwarfs

EIC-2 (LP 412-31) Sample Lightcurves. The data are unbinned so that the relative cadence and raw precision of the instruments can be seen. Telescope and date are shown in the top left for each lightcurve.

Small planets are common around late-M dwarfs and can be detected through highly precise photometry by the transit method. Planets orbiting nearby stars are particularly important as they are often the best-suited for future follow-up studies.

We present observations of three nearby M-dwarfs referred to as EIC-1, EIC-2, and EIC-3, and use them to search for transits and set limits on the presence of planets. On most nights our observations are sensitive to Earth-sized transiting planets, and photometric precision is similar to or better than TESS for faint late-M dwarfs of the same magnitude (I=15 mag).

We present our photometry and transit search pipeline, which utilizes simple median detrending in combination with transit least squares based transit detection (Hippke & Heller 2019).For these targets, and transiting planets between one and two Earth radii, we achieve an average transit detection probability of 60% between periods of 0.5 and 2 days, 30% between 2 and 5 days,and 10% between 5 and 10 days. These sensitivities are conservative compared to visual searches.

Aidan Gibbs, Alex Bixel, Benjamin Rackham, Daniel Apai, Martin Schlecker, Nestor Espinoza, Luigi Mancini, Wen-Ping Chen, Thomas Henning, Paul Gabor, Richard Boyle, Jose Perez Chavez, Allie Mousseau, Jeremy Dietrich, Quentin Jay Socia, Wing Ip, Chow-Choong Ngeow, Anli Tsai, Asmita Bhandare, Victor Marian, Hans Baehr, Samantha Brown, Maximilian Haberle, Miriam Keppler, Karan Molaverdikhani, Paula Sarkis

(Submitted on 24 Feb 2020)

Comments: Accepted to AJ

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR)

Cite as: arXiv:2002.10017 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2002.10017v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Aidan Gibbs

[v1] Mon, 24 Feb 2020 00:04:39 UTC (873 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2002.10017

