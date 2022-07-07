Bioexperiment-1 Getting Ready for Launch on Orion Artemis-I Spacecraft

The two BioExperiment-1 Assemblies were installed into the Orion Artemis-I spacecraft in May. These assemblies will hold the two BioExperiment-1 science bags, which will be placed into the Container Assemblies 17 days prior to the Artemis-I launch.

Science Bag-1 will contain two BioExpt-1 experiments:

1) Arabidopsis thaliana plant seeds for Dr. Federica Brandizzi's study, "Life Beyond Earth: Effect of Space Flight on Seeds with Improved Nutritional Value"

2) Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast for Dr. Luis Zea's study, "Multi-Generational Genome-Wide Yeast Fitness Profiling Beyond and Below Earth's Van Allen Belts."

Science Bag-2 will also contain two BioExperiment-1 experiments:

1) Chlamydomonas reinhardtii algae for Dr. Timothy Hammond's study, "Fuel to Mars"

2) Aspergillus niger fungi for Dr. Zheng Wang's study, "Investigating the Roles of Melanin and DNA Repair on Adaptation and Survivability of Fungi in Deep Space."

Artemis-I launch is currently scheduled for no earlier than August. Stay tuned!

