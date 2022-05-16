Simulations Of Astrometric Planet Detection In Alpha Centauri By Intensity Interferometry

The left figure shows the position of the four telescopes ((E,N) = (0,0), (1,5), (3,4), (4,1)). The right figure shows the signal according to each baseline for one-night observation. Here the colors of baselines joining the telescope have been taken as the same colors as signals.

Recent dynamical studies indicate that the possibility of an Earth-like planet around αCen A or B should be taken seriously.

Such a planet, if it exists, would perturb the orbital astrometry by <10 μas, which is 10−6 of the separation between the two stars. We assess the feasibility of detecting such perturbations using ground-based intensity interferometry. We simulate a dedicated setup consisting of four 40-cm telescopes equipped with photon counters and correlators with time resolution 0.1ns, and a sort of matched filter implemented through an aperture mask. The astrometric error from one night of observing αCen AB is ≈0.5mas. The error decreases if longer observing times and multiple spectral channels are used, as (channels×nights)−1/2.

Km Nitu Rai, Subrata Sarangi, Prasenjit Saha, Soumen Basak

Comments: 11 pages, 10 figures

Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2205.06517 [astro-ph.IM](or arXiv:2205.06517v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)

https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2205.06517

Submission history

From: Km Nitu Rai

[v1] Fri, 13 May 2022 08:50:30 UTC (15,519 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2205.06517

