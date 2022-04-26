On The Relative Importance Of AGN Winds For The Evolution Of Exoplanet Atmospheres

Recent work investigating the impact of winds and outflows from active galactic nuclei (AGN) on the habitability of exoplanets suggests that such activity could be deleterious for the long-term survival of planetary atmospheres and the habitability of planets subject to such winds.

Here, we discuss the relative importance of the effect of AGN winds compared to stellar winds and the effect of the planet's magnetosphere and stellar irradiation and conclude that AGN winds are not likely to play a significant role in the evolution of atmospheric conditions in planets under conditions otherwise favorable for habitability.

Sebastian Heinz

Comments: 5 pages, accepted for publication in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA); Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR)

Cite as: arXiv:2204.10870 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2204.10870v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Sebastian Heinz

[v1] Fri, 22 Apr 2022 18:01:01 UTC (262 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2204.10870

Astrobiology

