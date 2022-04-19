Chaotic Behaviour of the Earth System in the Anthropocene

Stability landscape of the ES in terms of ψ and H.

It is shown that the Earth System (ES) can, due to the impact of human activities, behave in a chaotic fashion.

Our arguments are based on the assumption that the ES can be described by a Landau-Ginzburg model, which on its own allows for predicting that the ES evolves, through regular trajectories in the phase space, towards a Hothouse Earth scenario for a finite amount of human-driven impact.

Furthermore, we find that the equilibrium point for temperature fluctuations can exhibit bifurcations and a chaotic pattern if the human impact follows a logistic map.

Alex E. Bernardini, Orfeu Bertolami, Frederico Francisco

