Chaotic Behaviour of the Earth System in the Anthropocene

Stability landscape of the ES in terms of ψ and H.
It is shown that the Earth System (ES) can, due to the impact of human activities, behave in a chaotic fashion.
Our arguments are based on the assumption that the ES can be described by a Landau-Ginzburg model, which on its own allows for predicting that the ES evolves, through regular trajectories in the phase space, towards a Hothouse Earth scenario for a finite amount of human-driven impact.
Furthermore, we find that the equilibrium point for temperature fluctuations can exhibit bifurcations and a chaotic pattern if the human impact follows a logistic map.
Alex E. Bernardini, Orfeu Bertolami, Frederico Francisco
Comments: 18 pages, 6 figures. arXiv admin note: text overlap with arXiv:1811.05543
Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Chaotic Dynamics (nlin.CD); Atmospheric and Oceanic Physics (physics.ao-ph)
Cite as: arXiv:2204.08955 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2204.08955v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)
Submission history
From: Alex Bernardini Dr.
[v1] Tue, 19 Apr 2022 15:51:27 UTC (4,762 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2204.08955
