Precursors Of The RNA-world In Space: Detection of (Z)-1,2-ethenediol In The interstellar Medium, A Key Intermediate In Sugar Formation

Possible formation routes of 1,2-ethenediol (green box), and proposed chemical pathways for the formation of glyceraldehyde (orange box).

We present the first detection of (Z)-1,2-ethenediol, (CHOH)2, the enol form of glycolaldehyde, in the interstellar medium towards the G+0.693-0.027 molecular cloud located in the Galactic Center.

We have derived a column density of (1.8±0.1)×1013 cm−2, which translates into a molecular abundance with respect to molecular hydrogen of 1.3×10−10. The abundance ratio between glycolaldehyde and (Z)-1,2-ethenediol is ∼5.2. We discuss several viable formation routes through chemical reactions from precursors such as HCO, H2CO, HCOH or CH2CHOH. We also propose that this species might be an important precursor in the formation of glyceraldehyde (HOCH2CHOHCHO) in the interstellar medium through combination with the hydroxymethylene (CHOH) radical.

Víctor M. Rivilla, Laura Colzi, Izaskun Jiménez-Serra, Jesús Martín-Pintado, Andrés Megías, Mattia Melosso, Luca Bizzocchi, Álvaro López-Gallifa, Antonio Martínez-Henares, Sarah Massalkhi, Belén Tercero, Pablo de Vicente, Jean-Claude Guillemin, Juan García de la Concepción, Fernando Rico-Villas, Shaoshan Zeng, Sergio Martín, Miguel A. Requena-Torres, Francesca Tonolo, Silvia Alessandrini, Luca Dore, Vincenzo Barone, Cristina Puzzarini

Comments: Accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Letters

Subjects: Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Chemical Physics (physics.chem-ph)

Cite as: arXiv:2203.14728 [astro-ph.GA] (or arXiv:2203.14728v1 [astro-ph.GA] for this version)

Submission history

From: Victor Manuel Rivilla

[v1] Mon, 28 Mar 2022 13:18:34 UTC (1,000 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2203.14728

Astrobiology, Astrochemistry,

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.