Towards a Classification Scheme for the Rocky Planets based on Equilibrium Thermodynamic Considerations

Free energy as a function of the order parameter driven only by astronomical, geophysical and internal dynamics expressed in terms of the variable η = (A, G, I). The Earth-like Holocene stability is associated with the phase hψi = 0, for which η > 0.

A classification scheme for rocky planets is proposed, based on a description of the Earth System in terms of the Landau-Ginzburg Theory of phase transitions.

Three major equilibrium states can be identified and the associated planetary states or phases are: Earth-like Holocene state; hot Venus-like state; cold Mars-like state. The scheme is based on an approach proposed to understand the Earth transition from the Holocene to the Anthropocene, driven by the impact of the human action on the Earth System.

In the present work we identity the natural conditions that cause transformations on the planets forcing them into one of the states identified above. In analysing the relevant physical parameters, one is stroke by the similarities between Earth and Venus, and how likely is that the Anthropocene transition may lead to hot-house Earth scenario.

O. Bertolami, F. Francisco

Comments: 9 pages, 2 figures, 1 table

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Geophysics (physics.geo-ph)

Cite as: arXiv:2112.11404 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2112.11404v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Orfeu Bertolami

[v1] Tue, 21 Dec 2021 18:06:12 UTC (74 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2112.11404

