Astrobiologist Dale Andersen Antarctic Status Report 22 December 2021: Return To Novo Station

©Dale Andersen

Traverse From Lake Untersee To Novo Station Larger image

Just got this from Dale: "The IL-76 arrived yesterday in preparation for an airdrop of fuel at Halley station. Hopefully that will take place tomorrow and we will return to CPT [Cape Town, South Africa] Fri. It is snowing here (again) this morning, but we will complete packing up today and will be ready to depart Antarctica as soon as the aircraft returns to CPT."

Larger image

Trip details (track taken is the blue dots with orange outlines).

Started Dec 18, 2021 6:36 AM
Trip Time 5:54:00
Dist. Traveled 117.1 km
Average Speed 19.85 km/h
Max. Speed 36.47 km/h
Max. Elevation 845.61 m

Reports for this field season and several previous seasons prior to the hiatus due to the global pandemic

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: December 2021
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2021
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: October 2021
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: December 2019
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2019
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: October 2019
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: January 2018
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: February 2018
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: December 2017
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2017

and

The McMurdo Dry Valleys Long-Term Research Project Life in Extreme Environments; An Antarctic Field Journal by Dale Andersen

Keith Cowing: These updates in 1996 and 1997 were done directly by Dale Andersen while in Antarctica to a webserver in my condo in Reston, Virginia. As best we can tell this was one of the earliest - if not the first - website to be maintained from Antarctica.

Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: Dale Andersen

FILED UNDER:

  • submit to reddit





Don’t Blow Yourself Up by Homer Hickham
Sword and Planet by Christopher Ruocchio - Baen Books
Agent of the Imperium by Marc Miller - Baen Books

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter