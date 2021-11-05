Astrobiologist Dale Andersen Antarctic Status Report 5 November 2021: Checking Ice Melting Gear

Dale Andersen sent this message from: Lat -70.822581 Lon 11.647224: Will head to Novo Station later this morning by truck and snowmobile to pick up my dive hole melter and will give it an operational check later today.

The next flight arrives on Tuesday the 9th with my new snowmobiles and once they are assembled we will depart for Untersee.

Update: At Novo. I made an end to end test of my diving hole melter today and it went very well with the system working and all in good order. It is a critical piece of equipment.



Reports for this field season and several previous seasons prior to the hiatus due to the global pandemic

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2021

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: October 2021

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: December 2019

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2019

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: October 2019

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: January 2018

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: February 2018

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: December 2017

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2017

and

The McMurdo Dry Valleys Long-Term Research Project Life in Extreme Environments; An Antarctic Field Journal by Dale Andersen

Keith Cowing: These updates in 1996 and 1997 were done directly by Dale Andersen while in Antarctica to a webserver in my condo in Reston, Virginia. As best we can tell this was one of the earliest - if not the first - website to be maintained from Antarctica.

