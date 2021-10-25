The Search For Deliberate Interstellar SETI Signals May Be Futile

For more than 60 years, the predominant SETI search paradigm has entailed the observation of stars in an effort to detect alien electromagnetic signals that deliberately target Earth. However, this strategy is fraught with challenges when examined from ETs perspective.

Astronomical, physiological, psychological, and intellectual problems are enumerated. Consequently, ET is likely to attempt a different strategy in order to best establish communications. It will send physical AI robotic probes that would be linked together by a vast interstellar network of communications nodes. This strategy would solve most or all problems associated with interstellar signaling.

John Gertz

Comments: Accepted for publication in JBIS
