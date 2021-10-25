The Search For Deliberate Interstellar SETI Signals May Be Futile

Greenbank
For more than 60 years, the predominant SETI search paradigm has entailed the observation of stars in an effort to detect alien electromagnetic signals that deliberately target Earth. However, this strategy is fraught with challenges when examined from ETs perspective.
Astronomical, physiological, psychological, and intellectual problems are enumerated. Consequently, ET is likely to attempt a different strategy in order to best establish communications. It will send physical AI robotic probes that would be linked together by a vast interstellar network of communications nodes. This strategy would solve most or all problems associated with interstellar signaling.
John Gertz
Comments: Accepted for publication in JBIS
Subjects: Popular Physics (physics.pop-ph); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)
Cite as: arXiv:2110.11502 [physics.pop-ph] (or arXiv:2110.11502v1 [physics.pop-ph] for this version)
Submission history
From: John Gertz
[v1] Thu, 21 Oct 2021 22:16:38 UTC (666 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2110.11502
Astrobiology, SETI
