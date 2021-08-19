Leveraging Models to Constrain the Climates of Rocky Exoplanets

The positions of detected exoplanets in the habitable zone. The “recent Venus” and “early Mars” limits are derived from the potential habitability of planets in the solar system, while the “runaway greenhouse” and “maximum greenhouse” limits are derived from models of exoplanetary climate. From Schwieterman et al. (2018).
In recent years, numerical models that were developed for Earth have been adapted to study exoplanetary climates to understand how the broad range of possible exoplanetary properties affects their climate state.
The recent discovery and upcoming characterization of nearby rocky exoplanets opens an avenue toward understanding the processes that shape planetary climates and lead to the persistent habitability of Earth. In this review, we summarize recent advances in understanding the climate of rocky exoplanets, including their atmospheric structure, chemistry, evolution, and atmospheric and oceanic circulation. We describe current and upcoming astronomical observations that will constrain the climate of rocky exoplanets and describe how modeling tools will both inform and interpret future observations.
Thaddeus D. Komacek, Wanying Kang, Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, Stephanie L. Olson
Comments: To be published as article 5 in the "Geoscience Beyond the Solar System" issue of Elements magazine, v17 No4
Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)
Cite as: arXiv:2108.08386 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2108.08386v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)
