In the spirit of Trimble's ``Astrophysics in XXXX'' series, I very briefly and subjectively review developments in SETI in 2020. My primary focus is 74 papers and books published or made public in 2020, which I sort into six broad categories: results from actual searches, new search methods and instrumentation, target and frequency seleciton, the development of technosignatures, theory of ETIs, and social aspects of SETI.

Jason T. Wright

Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Popular Physics (physics.pop-ph)

Jason Wright

[v1] Thu, 8 Jul 2021

