In the spirit of Trimble's ``Astrophysics in XXXX'' series, I very briefly and subjectively review developments in SETI in 2020. My primary focus is 74 papers and books published or made public in 2020, which I sort into six broad categories: results from actual searches, new search methods and instrumentation, target and frequency seleciton, the development of technosignatures, theory of ETIs, and social aspects of SETI.
Jason T. Wright
Comments: Submitted to Acta Astronautica. Community input and suggestions solicited
Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Popular Physics (physics.pop-ph)
Cite as: arXiv:2107.07512 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2107.07512v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)
Submission history
From: Jason Wright
[v1] Thu, 8 Jul 2021 12:45:46 UTC (102 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2107.07512
