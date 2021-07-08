Furthering A Comprehensive SETI Bibliography

Distribution by publication year of the 553 publications contained in the December 2020 addendum to the SETI ADS library. Plot generated by ADS.

In 2019, Reyes & Wright used the NASA Astrophysics Data System (ADS) to initiate a comprehensive bibliography for SETI accessible to the public.

Since then, updates to the library have been incomplete, partly due to the difficulty in managing the large number of false positive publications generated by searching ADS using simple search terms. In preparation for a recent update, the scope of the library was revised and reexamined.

The scope now includes social sciences and commensal SETI. Results were curated based on five SETI keyword searches: "SETI", "technosignature", "Fermi Paradox," "Drake Equation", and "extraterrestrial intelligence." These keywords returned 553 publications that merited inclusion in the bibliography that were not previously present. A curated library of false positive results is now concurrently maintained to facilitate their exclusion from future searches. A search query and workflow was developed to capture nearly all SETI-related papers indexed by ADS while minimizing false positives. These tools will enable efficient, consistent updates of the SETI library by future curators, and could be adopted for other bibliography projects as well.

Julia LaFond, Jason T. Wright, Macy J. Huston

Comments: 7 pages, 3 figures, accepted to JBIS

Subjects: Digital Libraries (cs.DL); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2107.02887 [cs.DL] (or arXiv:2107.02887v1 [cs.DL] for this version)

Submission history

From: Macy Huston

[v1] Tue, 6 Jul 2021 20:55:03 UTC (335 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2107.02887

Astrobiology, SETI,

