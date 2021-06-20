Optimisation of a Hydrodynamic SPH-FEM Model for a Bioinspired Aerial-aquatic Spacecraft on Titan

Titan, Saturn's largest moon, supports a dense atmosphere, numerous bodies of liquid on its surface, and as a richly organic world is a primary focus for understanding the processes that support the development of life.

In-situ exploration to follow that of the Huygens probe is intended in the form of the coming NASA Dragonfly mission, acting as a demonstrator for powered flight on the moon and aiming to answer some key questions about the atmosphere, surface, and potential for habitability. While a quadcopter presents one of the most ambitious outer Solar System mission profiles to date, this paper aims to present the case for an aerial vehicle also capable of in-situ liquid sampling and show some of the attempts currently being made to model the behaviour of this spacecraft.

James McKevitt

Comments: Global Space Exploration Conference 2021, St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, 14 - 18 June 2021. Published by the International Astronautical Federation with permission

