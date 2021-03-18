3-D Global Modelling of the early martian climate under a dense CO2+H2 atmosphere and for a wide range of surface water inventories

CO2+H2 greenhouse warming has recently emerged as a promising scenario to sufficiently warm the early martian surface to allow the formation of valley networks and lakes.

Here we present numerical 3-D global climate simulations of the early martian climate that we have performed assuming dense CO2+H2 atmospheres. Our climate model, derived from earlier works by Forget et al. (2013) and Wordsworth et al. (2013), is coupled to an asynchronous model of the long-term evolution of martian glaciers and lakes.

Simulations were carried out at 40° obliquity to investigate how (i) water content and (ii) H2 content (added to 1 or 2 bars of CO2) can shape the climate and hydrologic cycle of early Mars. We show that the adiabatic cooling mechanism (Wordsworth et al. 2013) that leads to the accumulation of ice deposits in the southern highlands in cold climate (the so called 'icy highland scenario') also works in warm climates, with impact crater lakes acting as the main water reservoirs. This produces rainfall mainly localized in the southern highlands of Mars.

If one adjust (i) the amount of CO2 and H2, (ii) the size and location of the water reservoirs, and (iii) the ancient topography (i.e. by removing Tharsis), the spatial patterns of surface runoff (from rainfall or snowmelt) in the simulations can match -- with a few exceptions -- the observed distribution of valley networks and impact crater lakes. Although our results are obtained for CO2-dominated atmospheres enriched with H2, they should also apply to assess the impact of any combination of powerful long-lived greenhouse gases on early Mars.

Martin Turbet, François Forget

Comments: Submitted for publication to Icarus. Comments and suggestions are welcome!

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Atmospheric and Oceanic Physics (physics.ao-ph); Geophysics (physics.geo-ph)

