Exoplanets Prediction in Multiplanetary Systems

The mass-radius distribution of the exoplanets in our sample, separated into five groups based on their detection methods: imaging (black stars), radial velocity (red circles), transit (blue squares), and transit timing variations (green triangles).

We present the results of a search for additional exoplanets in all multiplanetary systems discovered to date, employing a logarithmic spacing between planets in our Solar System known as the Titius-Bode (TB) relation.



We use the Markov Chain Monte Carlo method and separately analyse 229 multiplanetary systems that house at least three or more confirmed planets. We find that the planets in ∼53% of these systems adhere to a logarithmic spacing relation remarkably better than the Solar System planets. Using the TB relation, we predict the presence of 426 additional exoplanets in 229 multiplanetary systems, of which 197 candidates are discovered by interpolation and 229 by extrapolation.

Altogether, 47 predicted planets are located within the habitable zone (HZ) of their host stars, and five of the 47 planets have a maximum mass limit of 0.1-2M⊕ and a maximum radius lower than 1.25R⊕. Our results and prediction of additional planets agree with previous studies' predictions; however, we improve the uncertainties in the orbital period measurement for the predicted planets significantly.

Mahdiyar Mousavi-Sadr, Ghassem Gozaliasl, Davood M. Jassur

Comments: Accepted for publication in PASA. 30 pages, 14 figures

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Cite as: arXiv:2102.08066 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2102.08066v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Mahdiyar Mousavi-Sadr

[v1] Tue, 16 Feb 2021 10:27:42 UTC (9,208 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2102.08066

