Possible Atmospheric Diversity Of Low Mass Exoplanets, Some Central Aspects

Exoplanetary science continues to excite and surprise with its rich diversity. We discuss here some key aspects potentially influencing the range of exoplanetary terrestrial-type atmospheres which could exist in nature.



We are motivated by newly emerging observations, refined approaches to address data degeneracies, improved theories for key processes affecting atmospheric evolution and a new generation of atmospheric models which couple physical processes from the deep interior through to the exosphere and consider the planetary-star system as a whole.

Using the Solar System as our guide we first summarize the main processes which sculpt atmospheric evolution then discuss their potential interactions in the context of exoplanetary environments. We summarize key uncertainties and consider a diverse range of atmospheric compositions discussing their potential occurrence in an exoplanetary context.

John Lee Grenfell, Jeremy Leconte, François Forget, Mareike Godolt, Óscar Carrión-González, Lena Noack, Feng Tian, Heike Rauer, Fabrice Gaillard, Émeline Bolmont, Benjamin Charnay, Martin Turbet

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Journal reference: Space Science Reviews, 216, 98 (2020)

DOI: 10.1007/s11214-020-00716-4

Cite as: arXiv:2101.01277 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2101.01277v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: John Lee Grenfell

[v1] Mon, 4 Jan 2021 23:19:57 UTC (562 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2101.01277

Astrobiology, Astrochemistry,

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.