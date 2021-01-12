Discovery Of The Acetyl Cation, CH3CO+, In Space And In The Laboratory

Using the Yebes 40m and IRAM 30m radiotelescopes, we detected two series of harmonically related lines in space that can be fitted to a symmetric rotor. The lines have been seen towards the cold dense cores TMC-1, L483, L1527, and L1544.

High level of theory ab initio calculations indicate that the best possible candidate is the acetyl cation, CH3CO+, which is the most stable product resulting from the protonation of ketene. We have produced this species in the laboratory and observed its rotational transitions Ju = 10 up to Ju = 27.

Hence, we report the discovery of CH3CO+ in space based on our observations, theoretical calculations, and laboratory experiments. The derived rotational and distortion constants allow us to predict the spectrum of CH 3 CO+ with high accuracy up to 500 GHz. We derive an abundance ratio N(H 2 CCO)/N(CH 3 CO+) = 44. The high abundance of the protonated form of H 2 CCO is due to the high proton affinity of the neutral species.

The other isomer, H 2 CCOH+, is found to be 178.9 kJ/mol above CH3CO+. The observed intensity ratio between the K=0 and K=1 lines, 2.2, strongly suggests that the A and E symmetry states have suffered interconversion processes due to collisions with H and/or H 2 , or during their formation through the reaction of H3+ with H2CCO.

J. Cernicharo, C. Cabezas, S. Bailleux, L. Margules, R. Motiyenko, L. Zou, Y. Endo, C. Bermudez, M. Agundez, N. Marcelino, B. Lefloch, B. Tercero, P. de Vicente

Comments: Accepted for publication in A&A Letters

Subjects: Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA)

