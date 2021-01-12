Discovery Of The Acetyl Cation, CH3CO+, In Space And In The Laboratory

  • Source: astro-ph.GA
  • Posted January 12, 2021 10:52 PM
  • Comments

©Wikipedia

Acetyl Cation, CH3CO+

Using the Yebes 40m and IRAM 30m radiotelescopes, we detected two series of harmonically related lines in space that can be fitted to a symmetric rotor. The lines have been seen towards the cold dense cores TMC-1, L483, L1527, and L1544.

High level of theory ab initio calculations indicate that the best possible candidate is the acetyl cation, CH3CO+, which is the most stable product resulting from the protonation of ketene. We have produced this species in the laboratory and observed its rotational transitions Ju = 10 up to Ju = 27.

Hence, we report the discovery of CH3CO+ in space based on our observations, theoretical calculations, and laboratory experiments. The derived rotational and distortion constants allow us to predict the spectrum of CH3CO+ with high accuracy up to 500 GHz. We derive an abundance ratio N(H2CCO)/N(CH3CO+) = 44. The high abundance of the protonated form of H2CCO is due to the high proton affinity of the neutral species.

The other isomer, H2CCOH+, is found to be 178.9 kJ/mol above CH3CO+. The observed intensity ratio between the K=0 and K=1 lines, 2.2, strongly suggests that the A and E symmetry states have suffered interconversion processes due to collisions with H and/or H2, or during their formation through the reaction of H3+ with H2CCO.

J. Cernicharo, C. Cabezas, S. Bailleux, L. Margules, R. Motiyenko, L. Zou, Y. Endo, C. Bermudez, M. Agundez, N. Marcelino, B. Lefloch, B. Tercero, P. de Vicente

Comments: Accepted for publication in A&A Letters
Subjects: Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA)
Cite as: arXiv:2101.04603 [astro-ph.GA] (or arXiv:2101.04603v1 [astro-ph.GA] for this version)
Submission history
From: Marcelino Agundez
[v1] Tue, 12 Jan 2021 17:03:11 UTC (1,003 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2101.04603
Astrobiology, Astrochemistry,

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: Astrochemistry

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: astro-ph.GA

  • submit to reddit







.
The Founders Effect - Now available
SEOPS - Slingshot and Equalizer Cubesat Deployer
SpaceWorks QuickShot
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter