Growing Radish Plants On The International Space Station


Radish Plants On The International Space Station

Radish plants are pictured growing inside the Columbus laboratory module's Plant Habitat-02. NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins harvested leaves from the plants for the space botany experiment that is exploring the capability for food production in microgravity.

iss064e004234 (Nov. 13, 2020) - larger image

Astrobiology

