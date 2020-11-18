Growing Radish Plants On The International Space Station

Radish Plants On The International Space Station
Radish plants are pictured growing inside the Columbus laboratory module's Plant Habitat-02. NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins harvested leaves from the plants for the space botany experiment that is exploring the capability for food production in microgravity.
iss064e004234 (Nov. 13, 2020) - larger image
