On The Possible Evolutionary History Of The Water Ocean On Venus

We have investigated the possible evolutional history of the water ocean on Venus, adopting the one dimensional radiative-convective model, including the parameters as albedo and relative humidity.

Under this model, it has the possibility that the habitable zone could include Venus. It could continue for ∼1 Gy in faint young solar flux increasing, with modest parameters such as albedo = 0.3, relative humidity (RH=1), and pn0=105Pa.

If we relax parameters considering the 3-Dimensional calculations, the ocean could exist there longer than ∼ 4.6 Gy. In such cases, we have to consider the cause of runaway other than just solar luminosity increasing. It is important to investigate Venus history for the coming future of Earth and observations of exoplanets for their historical habitable zones.

Tetsuya Hara, Anna Suzuki

Comments: 15pages,10 figures

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Cite as: arXiv:2009.04040 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2009.04040v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Tetsuya Hara

[v1] Wed, 9 Sep 2020 00:05:46 UTC (1,279 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2009.04040

Astrobiology



Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.