Is Phosphine In The Mass Spectra From Venus' Clouds?

Considering the implications of the reported single spectral line detection of phosphine (PH3) by Greaves et al., we were inspired to re-examine data obtained from the Pioneer-Venus Large Probe Neutral Mass Spectrometer (LNMS) to search for evidence of phosphorus compounds.

The LNMS obtained masses of neutral gases (and their fragments) at different altitudes within Venus' clouds. Published mass spectral data correspond to gases at altitudes of 50-60 km, or within the lower and middle clouds of Venus - which has been identified as a potential habitable. We find that LMNS data support the presence of phosphine; although, the origins of phosphine remain unknown.

Rakesh Mogul, Sanjay S. Limaye, M. J. Way, Jamie A. Cordova Jr

Comments: <1200 words, 1 figure

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Cite as: arXiv:2009.12758 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2009.12758v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Rakesh Mogul

[v1] Sun, 27 Sep 2020 06:18:01 UTC (478 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2009.12758

Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.