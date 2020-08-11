A Recipe for Geophysical Exploration of Enceladus

Orbital geophysical investigations of Enceladus are critical to understand its energy balance. Mapping Enceladus' gravity field, improving the accuracy of the physical libration amplitude, and measuring Enceladus' tidal response would provide critical constraints on the internal structure, thus establishing a framework for assessing Enceladus' long-term habitability.

Anton I. Ermakov, Julie C. Castillo-Rogez, Ryan S. Park, Christophe Sotin, Joseph Lazio, Samuel M. Howell, James T. Keane, Douglas J. Hemingway, Francis Nimmo, Edwin Kite, Vishnu Viswanathan, Gregor Steinbrügge, Gabriel Tobie, Valery Lainey

Comments: 7 pages, 1 figure. A white paper submitted to the Committee on the Planetary Science Decadal Survey (2023-2032) of The National Academies of Sciences

Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Geophysics (physics.geo-ph)

Cite as: arXiv:2008.02887 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2008.02887v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)

Submission history

From: Anton Ermakov

[v1] Thu, 6 Aug 2020 22:06:15 UTC (2,204 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2008.02887

Astrobiology

