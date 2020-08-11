A Recipe for Geophysical Exploration of Enceladus

  • Press Release - Source: physics.geo-ph
  • Posted August 11, 2020 9:54 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Interior of Enceladus

Orbital geophysical investigations of Enceladus are critical to understand its energy balance. Mapping Enceladus' gravity field, improving the accuracy of the physical libration amplitude, and measuring Enceladus' tidal response would provide critical constraints on the internal structure, thus establishing a framework for assessing Enceladus' long-term habitability.

Anton I. Ermakov, Julie C. Castillo-Rogez, Ryan S. Park, Christophe Sotin, Joseph Lazio, Samuel M. Howell, James T. Keane, Douglas J. Hemingway, Francis Nimmo, Edwin Kite, Vishnu Viswanathan, Gregor Steinbrügge, Gabriel Tobie, Valery Lainey

Comments: 7 pages, 1 figure. A white paper submitted to the Committee on the Planetary Science Decadal Survey (2023-2032) of The National Academies of Sciences
Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Geophysics (physics.geo-ph)
Cite as: arXiv:2008.02887 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2008.02887v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)
Submission history
From: Anton Ermakov
[v1] Thu, 6 Aug 2020 22:06:15 UTC (2,204 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2008.02887
Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: Enceladus

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: physics.geo-ph Press Release

  • submit to reddit







Battelle Research and Infrastructure.
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter