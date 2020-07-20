White Paper Towards a Fuller Understanding of Icy Satellite Seafloors, Interiors, and Habitability

Icy satellites represent compelling astrobiological targets, but their rocky interiors must be better characterized.



Fundamental research programs and thematic workshops promoting ocean world interdisciplinarity are key. Future missions to icy satellites should explicitly include objectives to characterize interfaces between rock and water or high-pressure ices.

Paul K. Byrne, Andrew J. Dombard, Catherine M. Elder, Steven A. Hauck, II, Mohit Melwani Daswani, Paul V. Regensburger, Steven D. Vance

