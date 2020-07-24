Virtual AbGradE 2020

  • Source: AbGradE 2020
  • Posted July 24, 2020 11:49 AM
  • Comments

©AbGradE 2020

AbGradE 2020

AbGradE has canceled in-person meetings for 2020 but will hold a "Virtual AbGradE 2020" on 26th August, 2020, immediately preceding the virtual EANA 2020 meeting.

The AbGradE meeting will include keynote and contributed talks, a panel session, and a virtual poster session. There will be a special focus on overview talks from scientists associated with astrobiology research centres across the world explaining the research themes and opportunities at their institutions.

For more information, visit: http://www.eana-net.eu/index.php?page=Abgrade/abgrade2020

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: AbGradE 2020

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: AbGradE 2020

  • submit to reddit







Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter