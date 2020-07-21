Video: Venus As A Model For Studying Exoplanets

Our sister planet Venus could serve as a model for many exoplanets soon to be discovered in the upcoming era of new space telescopes, such as James Webb and others.

Venus may have been far more Earth-like than its present climate state, which is inhospitable and more like that inside a pressure-cooker oven with surface temperatures of 450 C (842 F) and pressures equivalent to 1,000 meters (0.62 miles) under the sea. How did Venus evolve from a past "habitable" state to its present one, and how does that help us understand our own destiny?

