Video: Venus As A Model For Studying Exoplanets

  • Posted July 21, 2020 11:22 PM
Our sister planet Venus could serve as a model for many exoplanets soon to be discovered in the upcoming era of new space telescopes, such as James Webb and others.

Venus may have been far more Earth-like than its present climate state, which is inhospitable and more like that inside a pressure-cooker oven with surface temperatures of 450 C (842 F) and pressures equivalent to 1,000 meters (0.62 miles) under the sea. How did Venus evolve from a past "habitable" state to its present one, and how does that help us understand our own destiny?

