Nuclear Spectroscopy for the Exploration of Mars and Beyond

Mars
Nuclear spectroscopy is the only instrumentation that provides bulk geochemical constraints at depth (up to one meter in the surface). These instruments identify and quantify water and other key elements relevant to planetary exploration, including assessing planetary processes, context in the search for life, and in-situ resource utilization.
Katherine E. Mesick, Patrick J. Gasda, Travis S.J. Gabriel, Craig Hardgrove, William C. Geldman
Comments: White paper submitted to the Planetary Science Decadal Survey 2023-2032
Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)
Cite as: arXiv:2007.08605 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2007.08605v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)
Astrobiology
