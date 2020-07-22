Chempl: A Playable Package For Modeling Interstellar Chemistry

Example results from a basic dark cloud model. Solid curves are calculated without any dust grain chemistry except H2 formation, and dashed curves with the same color are based on a full three-phase chemical network.

Astrochemical modeling is needed for understanding the formation and evolution of interstellar molecules, and for extracting physical information from spectroscopic observation of molecular lines.

The modeling usually involves handling of a chemical reaction network and solution of a set of coupled nonlinear ordinary differential equations, which is traditionally done using code written in compiled languages such as Fortran or C/C++. While being computationally efficient, there is room for improvement in the ease of use and interactivity for such an approach. In this work we present a new public code named Chempl, which emphasizes interactivity in a modern Python environment, while remaining computationally efficient. We demonstrate its usage with a few astrochemically relevant examples.

