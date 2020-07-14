Ancient Australian Rocks and the Search for Life on Mars

Conical Stromatolites from the 3.43 Ga Strelley Pool Chert in Western Australia, Fig 3g of Brown et al., (2004).

We discuss the results of a remote sensing study that has revealed new details about an important rock unit dominated by two minerals that can be associated with volcanism (olivine) and life (carbonate).

The study, which used a new analysis technique on CRISM data, identified a region where no carbonates or clays are present, only large grain size olivine. This discovery shines new light on the formation and history of the olivine-carbonate rock within Jezero crater that will be explored by the Mars 2020 rover.

