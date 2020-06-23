Risks For Life On Proxima b From Sterilizing Asteroid Impacts

We consider the implications that a debris belt located between Proxima b and Proxima c would pose for the rate of large asteroid impacts that could sterilize Proxima b from life.

Future observations by ALMA or JWST could constrain the existence of an asteroid belt in the life-threatening regime. We generalize our rate calculation of sterilizing impacts for habitable planets in systems with an asteroid belt and an outer planet.

Amir Siraj, Abraham Loeb

Comments: 4 pages, 5 figures; submitted for publication in ApJL

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Cite as: arXiv:2006.12503 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2006.12503v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Amir Siraj

[v1] Mon, 22 Jun 2020 18:00:00 UTC (4,287 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2006.12503

Astrobiology, Astrochemistry

