An Application Of A solar-type Dynamo Model For Epsilon Eridani

Magnetic field components of ε Eridani as a function of time and latitude at the surface just above the tachocline r=0.8R∗. The top and middle panels show the poloidal components and the bottom panel presents the toroidal component.

During the last decade, the relation between activity cycle periods with stellar parameters has received special attention. The construction of reliable registries of activity reveals that solar type stars exhibit activity cycles with periods from few years to decades and, in same cases, long and short activity cycles coexist suggesting that two dynamos could operate in these stars.

In particular, Epsilon Eridani is an active young K2V star (0.8 Gyr), which exhibits a short and long-term chromospheric cycles of near 3 and 13-yr periods. Additionally, between 1985 and 1992, the star went through a broad activity minimum, similar to the solar Maunder Minimum-state. Motivated by these results, we found in Epsilon Eridani a great opportunity to test the dynamo theory. Based on the model developed in Sraibman & Minotti (2019), in this work we built a non linear axisymmetric dynamo for Epsilon Eridani.

The time series of the simulated magnetic field components near the surface integrated in all the stellar disc exhibits both the long and short-activity cycles with periods similar to the ones detected from observations and also time intervals of low activity which could be associated to the broad Minimun. The short activity cycle associated to the magnetic reversal could be explained by the differential rotation, while the long cycle is associated to the meridional mass flows induced by the Lorentz force. In this way, we show that a single non-linear dynamo model derived from first principles with accurate stellar parameters could reproduce coexisting activity cycles.

A. P. Buccino, L. Sraibma, P. Oliva, F. Minotti

Comments: Accpeted for publication in MNRAS

Subjects: Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR)

Cite as: arXiv:2006.14143 [astro-ph.SR] (or arXiv:2006.14143v1 [astro-ph.SR] for this version)

Bibliographic data

From: Andrea Buccino

[v1] Thu, 25 Jun 2020 02:53:14 UTC (1,151 KB)

https://arxiv.org/pdf/2006.14143.pdf

