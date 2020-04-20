The Carbon Monoxide-rich Interstellar Comet 2I/Borisov

The composition of volatiles in the coma of 2I/Borisov compared to comets in our solar system. The elemental abundance ratio with respect to atomic oxygen are shown for 2I/Borisov, 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko 28 and average comets. Averaged elemental ratios and enhanced ratios post-perihelion are shown for comet C/2009 P1 (Garradd). Error bars are 1-s and upper limits are indicated by a small arrow below the symbol (S/O for Borisov).

Interstellar comets offer direct samples of volatiles from distant protoplanetary disks. 2I/Borisov is the first notably active interstellar comet discovered in our solar system[1].

Comets are condensed samples of the gas, ice, and dust that were in a star's protoplanetary disk during the formation of its planets and inform our understanding on how chemical compositions and abundances vary with distance from the central star. Their orbital migration moves volatiles[2], organic material, and prebiotic chemicals in their host system[3].

In our solar system, hundreds of comets have been observed remotely, and a few have been studied up close by space missions[4]. However, knowledge of extrasolar comets has been limited to what could be gleaned from distant, unresolved observations of cometary regions around other stars, with only one detection of carbon monoxide[5].

Here we report that the coma of 2I/Borisov contains significantly more CO than H2O gas, with abundances of at least 173%, more than three times higher than previously measured for any comet in the inner (<2.5 au) solar system[4]. Our ultraviolet observations of 2I/Borisov provide the first glimpse into the ice content and chemical composition of the protoplanetary disk of another star that is substantially different from our own.

