Earth-size Planet Formation In The Habitable Zone of Circumbinary Stars

In this work is investigated the possibility of close-binary star systems having Earth-size planets within their habitable zones.

First, we selected all known close-binary systems with confirmed planets (totaling 22 systems) to calculate the boundaries of their respective habitable zones (HZ). However, only eight systems had all the data necessary for the computation of the HZ. Then, we numerically explored the stability within the habitable zones for each one of the eight systems using test particles. From the results, we selected five systems that have stable regions inside the habitable zones (HZ), namely Kepler-34, 35, 38, 413 and 453. For these five cases of systems with stable regions in the HZ, we perform a series of numerical simulations for planet formation considering disks composed of planetary embryos and planetesimals, with two distinct density profiles, in addition to the stars and host planets of each system.

We found that in the case of Kepler-34 and 453 systems no Earth-size planet is formed within the habitable zones. Although planets with Earth-like masses were formed in the Kepler-453, but they were outside the HZ. In contrast, for Kepler-35 and 38 systems, the results showed that potentially habitable planets are formed in all simulations. In the case of the Kepler-413 system, in just one simulation a terrestrial planet was formed within the habitable zone.

G. O. Barbosa, O. C. Winter, A. Amarante, A. Izidoro, R. C. Domingos, E. E. N. Macau

(Submitted on 26 Mar 2020)

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

DOI: 10.1093/mnras/staa757

Cite as: arXiv:2003.11682 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2003.11682v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Gerson Barbosa

[v1] Thu, 26 Mar 2020 00:13:58 UTC (5,483 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2003.11682

Astrobiology

