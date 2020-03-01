An ALMA Survey of H2CO in Protoplanetary Disks

H 2 CO is one of the most abundant organic molecules in protoplanetary disks and can serve as a precursor to more complex organic chemistry. We present an ALMA survey of H 2 CO towards 15 disks covering a range of stellar spectral types, stellar ages, and dust continuum morphologies.

H 2 CO is detected towards 13 disks and tentatively detected towards a 14th. We find both centrally-peaked and centrally-depressed emission morphologies, and half of the disks show ring-like structures at or beyond expected CO snowline locations. Together these morphologies suggest that H 2 CO in disks is commonly produced through both gas-phase and CO-ice-regulated grain-surface chemistry. We extract disk-averaged and azimuthally-averaged H 2 CO excitation temperatures and column densities for four disks with multiple H 2 CO line detections. The temperatures are between 20-50K, with the exception of colder temperatures in the DM Tau disk. These temperatures suggest that H 2 CO emission in disks is generally emerging from the warm molecular layer, with some contributions from the colder midplane.

Applying the same H 2 CO excitation temperatures to all disks in the survey, we find that H 2 CO column densities span almost three orders of magnitude (∼5×1011−5×1014cm−2). The column densities appear uncorrelated with disk size and stellar age, but Herbig Ae disks may have less H 2 CO compared to T Tauri disks, possibly because of less CO freeze-out. More H 2 CO observations towards Herbig Ae disks are needed to confirm this tentative trend, and to better constrain under which disk conditions H 2 CO and other oxygen-bearing organics efficiently form during planet formation.

Jamila Pegues, Karin I. Öberg, Jennifer B. Bergner, Ryan A. Loomis, Chunhua Qi, Romane Le Gal, L. Ilsedore Cleeves, Viviana V. Guzmán, Jane Huang, Jes K. Jørgensen, Sean M. Andrews, Geoffrey A. Blake, John M. Carpenter, Kamber R. Schwarz, Jonathan P. Williams, David J. Wilner

Submitted on 28 Feb 2020

Astrobiology, Astrochemistry

