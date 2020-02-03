Water Delivery To Dry Protoplanets By Hit-and-run Collisions

Dry targets being hit by water-rich projectiles (wmf = 0.1), for hit-and-run (top row) and head-on collisions (bottom row). Post-collision wmf are plotted on the left y-axes and color– coded. Water accretion efficiencies ξw are plotted on the right y-axes. Grey circles indicate either pre-collision sizes (∝ mass1/3), or the projectile body (impacting from the top).

Final water inventories of newly formed terrestrial planets are shaped by their collision history. A setting where volatiles are transported from beyond the snowline to habitable-zone planets suggests collisions of very dry with water-rich bodies.

By means of smooth particle hydrodynamics (SPH) simulations we study water delivery in scenarios where a dry target is hit by a water-rich projectile, focusing on hit-and-run encounters with two large surviving bodies, which probably comprise about half of all similar-sized collisions.

C. Burger (1 and 2), T. I. Maindl (1), C. M. Schäfer (2) ((1) University of Vienna, Department of Astrophysics, Austria, (2) University of Tübingen, Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Germany)

(Submitted on 1 Feb 2020)

Comments: Published as IAU Symposium Proceedings

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Journal reference: Proceedings IAU Symposium No. 345, Jan 2020, pages 287-288

DOI: 10.1017/S1743921318008621

Cite as: arXiv:2002.00231 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2002.00231v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Christoph Burger

[v1] Sat, 1 Feb 2020 15:29:29 UTC (67 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2002.00231

Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.