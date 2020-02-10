Implications of Abiotic Oxygen Buildup for Earth-like Complex Life

One of the chief paradoxes of molecular oxygen (O2) is that it is an essential requirement for multicellular eukaryotes on Earth while simultaneously posing a threat to their survival via the formation of reactive oxygen species.

In this paper, the constraints imposed by O2 on Earth-like complex life are invoked to explore whether worlds with abiotic O2 inventories can harbor such organisms. By taking the major O2 sources and sinks of Earth-like planets into account using a simple model, it is suggested that worlds that receive X-ray and extreme ultraviolet fluxes that are ≳10 times higher than Earth might not be capable of hosting complex lifeforms because the photolysis of molecules such as water may lead to significant O2 buildup.

Methods for testing this hypothesis by searching for anticorrelations between biosignatures and indicators of abiotic O2 atmospheres are described. In the event, however, that life successfully adapts to high-oxygen environments, these worlds could permit the evolution of large and complex organisms.

Manasvi Lingam

(Submitted on 8 Feb 2020)

Comments: Accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal; 9 pages; 2 figures

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR); Populations and Evolution (q-bio.PE)

Cite as: arXiv:2002.03248 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2002.03248v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Manasvi Lingam

[v1] Sat, 8 Feb 2020 23:19:11 UTC (228 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2002.03248

Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.